Paisabazaar Launches Bill Payments & Mobile Recharge in Big Push Towards Everyday App Use

Paisabazaar, India's leading marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, today announced the launch of Bill Payments along with Mobile Recharge on its App. Consumers on the Paisabazaar App can now complete routine payments conveniently at zero platform fee, with assured rewards on every transaction. With this launch, Paisabazaar aims to make transactions on its App a rewarding and frequent-use experience, by enabling consumers to manage regular financial tasks with ease and benefit from meaningful savings while doing so. Consumers can pay a wide range of bills seamlessly on the Paisabazaar App, including Prepaid Mobile Recharge, Postpaid Mobile bills, Credit Card dues, Loan Repayments, and utilities such as Electricity, DTH, LPG and Piped Gas. Mobile Recharge alone is a large opportunity, with the total market estimated internally at more than Rs. 15,000 crore per month. It remains one of the most frequent and habit-forming consumer payment categories. By enabling a fast, reliable and rewarding recharge experience, Paisabazaar expects to attract a wider set of consumers across age groups, income segments and geographies, many of whom may begin their journey on the App through recharges and then discover its wider suite of credit, savings and investment offerings. Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, ''We are building the Paisabazaar App to play a more active role as an everyday financial companion, beyond just credit. By enabling payments and recharges with zero fees and assured rewards, we are creating strong reasons for consumers to return to the App regularly. Greater frequency drives familiarity, long-term trust, and smarter financial decisions over time. Our focus is to make Paisabazaar a dependable companion for day-to-day money management.'' The addition of Mobile Recharge and Bill Payments builds on Paisabazaar's decision to build a diverse product suite, beyond credit. Last year, it announced its foray into savings and investments with the introduction of Bonds and Fixed Deposits on its App. With Bill Payments and Mobile Recharge Paisabazaar not only expects to significantly enhance stickiness of the App, but support its long-term vision of serving customers across their full financial lifecycle-from credit awareness and tracking to borrowing to saving, investing, and payments. About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 55 million consumers. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

