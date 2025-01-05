Coast Guard helicopter that met with accident at Porbandar airport was on a routine training sortie: Defence Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:09 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
