TN Assembly: State anthem played first, national anthem should have been, says Raj Bhavan.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
TN Assembly: State anthem played first, national anthem should have been, says Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TN Assembly: State anthem only played, says Raj Bhavan.
Respecting national anthem fundamental duty. Is sung in state legislatures at beginning, end of Governor's address, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Guv appealed to CM and Speaker to sing National Anthem. However, they 'cussedly' refused: Raj Bhavan on Assembly row.
TN Assembly: Governor Ravi leaves House in ''deep anguish'' over ''brazen disrespect'' to Constitution and National Anthem: Raj Bhavan.
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.