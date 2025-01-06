TN Assembly: State anthem only played, says Raj Bhavan.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
TN Assembly: State anthem only played, says Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Path to Global Influence: Embracing Tradition for Future Leadership
Kashmir Residents Revert to Traditional Heating Amid Harsh Winter and Power Cuts
El Gordo: Cheers, Traditions, and Triumph in Spain's Christmas Lottery
Ex-Marine's Extradition Stirs Controversy: Training Chinese Pilots Lands Former U.S. Pilot in Legal Turbulence
Ex-Marine Faces Extradition: Complex Legal Battle over Alleged Training for China