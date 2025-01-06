Kerala court grants bail to legislator P V Anvar in case relating to vandalising forest office.
PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala court grants bail to legislator P V Anvar in case relating to vandalising forest office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P V Anvar
- Kerala
- forest office
- vandalism
- bail
- legislator
- court
- case
- investigation
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Directs Swift Solutions for Trial Delays
Court Allows Karti Chidambaram's Foreign Travel Amid Legal Battle
High Court Extends Interim Bail for Convicted Leader Sengar Amid Medical Concerns
Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in UPSC cheating case.
Legal Hurdles: Kejriwal's CM Role Hinged on Supreme Court's Order