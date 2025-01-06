Will eliminate Naxalism from India by March 2026: Amit Shah after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Will eliminate Naxalism from India by March 2026: Amit Shah after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Naxalism
- Chhattisgarh
- India
- 2026
- Naxal attack
- insurgency
- security
- Safety
- government
Advertisement