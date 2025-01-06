Trial opens of former French President Sarkozy over alleged campaign funding by Libya's ex-leader Gadhafi, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:18 IST
Trial opens of former French President Sarkozy over alleged campaign funding by Libya's ex-leader Gadhafi, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Amendment: Tweaks in Election Rules Spark Outrage
CPI(M) Demands Repeal of Controversial Election Rule Amendment
Bihar's Book Selection Controversy: Nepotism or Merit?
NDA Reaffirms Nitish Kumar's Leadership for 2025 Bihar Elections
Uttar Pradesh's Mission TB-Free: A Comprehensive Health Campaign