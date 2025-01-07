Right to question inherent in democracy, it's our duty to clear all doubts: CEC Rajiv Kumar on allegations of poll process manipulation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Right to question inherent in democracy, it's our duty to clear all doubts: CEC Rajiv Kumar on allegations of poll process manipulation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Theatre stampede: Actor Allu Arjun summoned by police for questioning on Tuesday.
NASA spacecraft attempts closest-ever approach to the sun
International Outcry Grows Over Journalist Cecilia Sala's Detention in Iran
Space docking experiment: PSLV rocket carrying SpaDeX spacecraft lifts off from Sriharikota.
Italian Journalist Cecilia Sala Arrested in Iran