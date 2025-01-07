15 different parties emerged as single largest in polls across 30 states, union territories since Bihar state elections in 2020: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
15 different parties emerged as single largest in polls across 30 states, union territories since Bihar state elections in 2020: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra
Female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors this Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
Number of nominations filed in 2024 stood at 12,459, as compared to 11,692 in 2019: Election Commission.
Election Commission Defends Voter Roll Integrity Amid Maharashtra Polls