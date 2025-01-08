Foreign Secretary Misri conveys to acting Afghan foreign minister India's readiness to respond to Afghan people's developmental needs: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
