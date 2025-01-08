India would consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan in near future: MEA after Misri meets acting Afghan foreign minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:14 IST
India would consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan in near future: MEA after Misri meets acting Afghan foreign minister.
