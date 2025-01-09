We are not only mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives: PM Modi in Bhubaneswar.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:57 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
