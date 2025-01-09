World today listens to India, which not only presents its own views but those of the global south: PM Modi to diaspora.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
World today listens to India, which not only presents its own views but those of the global south: PM Modi to diaspora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MoU signed between Water Resources Department and SAC-ISRO under leadership of Gujarat CM
Congress Commemorates Centennial of Mahatma Gandhi's Leadership
Smita Patil: Championing Women's Leadership on a Global Stage
Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi
G20’s Leadership in Green and Just Transitions: A Path to Global Sustainability