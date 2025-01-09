33 people injured in Tirupati stampede incident. They will be given Rs 2 lakh financial aid: Andhra CM Naidu.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
