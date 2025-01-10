The Biden administration succeeds in temporarily blocking a plea deal for the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:46 IST
The Biden administration succeeds in temporarily blocking a plea deal for the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- administration
- 9/11
- plea deal
- terrorism
- block
- mastermind
- legal
- national security
- AP report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies
Empowering GameFi ecosystems: The convergence of AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance
Blockbuster Start for 'Baby John': Varun Dhawan Shines in Dual Role
Mastermind Behind Honeytrap Gang Busted in Bareilly
Courage Under Fire: Pakistan’s Security Forces Clamp Down on Terrorism