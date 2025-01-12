Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji seat Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji seat Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP Welfare Schemes Amid Allegations
Political Clash: Mahila Samman Yojana Sparks BJP and AAP Row
Delhi LG Orders Probe into Alleged Data Breach in AAP's Welfare Scheme
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP's Welfare Schemes Amid Controversy
BJP Accuses AAP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi