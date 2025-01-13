Synergised efforts by security forces and proactive govt initiatives have brought situation in Manipur under control: Army chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Synergised efforts by security forces and proactive govt initiatives have brought situation in Manipur under control: Army chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria's New Dawn: Sharaa Plots Path to Stability
Roche Maintains Workforce Amidst Business Stability
Euro Zone Bond Yields Show Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty
Gross non-performing asset ratio falls to a multi-year low: Financial Stability Report by RBI.
Banking on Stability: A Deep Dive into the Reserve Bank's Asset Quality Report