I appeal to people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they distribute money or goods: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
