RSS people believe independence was achieved with Ram Temple; they don't remember independence in 1947 as they did not fight for it: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
