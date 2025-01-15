India working for development, not for expansionism: PM Modi after commissioning of 3 Navy warships in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
India working for development, not for expansionism: PM Modi after commissioning of 3 Navy warships in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Navy
- warships
- Modi
- development
- expansionism
- Mumbai
- defense
- strategy
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Turmoil: Mumbai-Goa Highway New Year Rush
IAEA Advances Human Resource Development for Sustainable Nuclear Power Expansion
MDBs Target Scalable Solutions to Boost Private Capital for Sustainable Development
Key Arrest in Mumbai Hoarding Tragedy: Fugitives Caught
Highlanders Conquer Islanders: NEUFC's Historic Win Over Mumbai City FC