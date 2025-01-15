Port sector development among major initiatives of my 3rd term, work on Vadhavan port started: PM Modi in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Port sector development among major initiatives of my 3rd term, work on Vadhavan port started: PM Modi in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Turmoil: Mumbai-Goa Highway New Year Rush
China Aims for 5% Economic Growth in 2024
Grand Ram Temple and Maha Kumbh 2025: A Vision for UP's Spiritual and Economic Growth
Key Arrest in Mumbai Hoarding Tragedy: Fugitives Caught
Highlanders Conquer Islanders: NEUFC's Historic Win Over Mumbai City FC