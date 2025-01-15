Israeli official says Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas hit last-minute snag, holding up deal, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:50 IST
Israeli official says Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas hit last-minute snag, holding up deal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Quad Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Peaceful Indo-Pacific
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
PTI-Government Talks: Crucial Demands and Deadline Set
Crucial Talks: Pakistan's Political Showdown at Parliament House
Quad Nations Pledge Unity for a Peaceful Indo-Pacific