Hamas official says the group has rejected an Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and that negotiations are continuing, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
