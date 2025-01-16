Biden says his administration and Trump's team were 'speaking as one team' in negotiations on Gaza deal, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
