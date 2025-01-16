EC asks political parties, candidates to disclose and label AI generated content in campaigning.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
EC asks political parties, candidates to disclose and label AI generated content in campaigning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Survivors Demand FCRA Restoration for Sambhavna Trust
Shane Watson's Trust in Kohli and Rohit Ahead of Champions Trophy
Supreme Court Addresses Media Misinformation on Dallewal's Fast
Gujarat Mosque Trustee Arrested for Forced Eviction of Shopkeepers
Capital Infra Trust's Landmark IPO: Pioneering InvIT Launch of 2025