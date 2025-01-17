UAPA case: SC denies bail to ex-PFI chairman Abubacker on medical grounds.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
UAPA case: SC denies bail to ex-PFI chairman Abubacker on medical grounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soldiers Find Solace in Sacred Grounds: Ukrainian Veterans' Pilgrimage to Athos
Punjab Medical Services Resume Strike Over Unmet Government Promises
Supreme Court Urges Action on Vacant Medical Seats
Indian Railways Rolls Out 'Round-the-Clock' Medical Services for Maha Kumbh 2025
Drone Threat Grounds Flights at Pulkovo Airport