Soccer-Brazil tame India in 4-0 friendly win 

Samuel Lino scored ​his first two goals for Brazil ​as India's frantic effort to ‌hold ​off the five-time world champions faded after a spirited start, allowing the visitors to cruise to a 4-0 win ‌in a friendly on Saturday.

Chelsea winger Estevao scored Brazil's first goal and assisted Pedro before Lino netted a second-half brace, helping Carlo Ancelotti's side conclude their tour of Australia ‌and India with two wins and a draw. Ancelotti, who has experimented with the ‌squad throughout the three friendlies, made eight changes from Tuesday's 4-2 win over Australia, retaining only Vinicius Jr, Danilo and Gabriel Bontempo.

India's strategy of leaving Vinicius unmarked on the left and trapping him ⁠offside ​had some early success ⁠as they combined their defenders with a low midfield to hold Brazil off, and targeted lone forward ⁠Manvir Singh with long balls. But Estevao delivered the breakthrough in the 28th minute, cutting in ​from the right to dispatch a left-footer at the near post, before setting ⁠up Brazil's second with a defence-splitting pass for Pedro to finish.

Pedro set up Samuel Lino for the ⁠third ​goal near the hour mark, before the 26-year-old Flamengo winger dribbled past two defenders to make it 4-0 just before fulltime, as the crowd of 51,000 at ⁠the Salt Lake Stadium cheered the visitors as vocally as their own country. India, ranked ⁠138th in the ⁠world, were left ruing their missed chances as Manvir and Ryan Williams failed to net a consolation goal, extending their winless ‌streak to ‌six matches.