Modi govt ensured Rs 27,000 crore for developing Amaravati capital city through HUDCO, World Bank: Amit Shah.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi govt ensured Rs 27,000 crore for developing Amaravati capital city through HUDCO, World Bank: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nipha Group Unveils Ambitious Investment Strategy on 65th Anniversary
High-Stakes Investment Fraud: Nagpur Businessman's Ordeal
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
US-India Investment Talks: Chhattisgarh's Emerging Opportunities
World Bank's Decade-Long Vision: A New Era for Pakistan