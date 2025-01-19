TikTok says it's in the process of restoring service to US users, reports AP.
PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
