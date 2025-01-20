SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
