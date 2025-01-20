Flooding due to destruction of waterbodies, will oppose Parandur airport project, says TVK chief Vijay.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Flooding due to destruction of waterbodies, will oppose Parandur airport project, says TVK chief Vijay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- Parandur
- airport
- project
- environment
- flooding
- waterbodies
- construction
- ecological
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
Modi Unveils New Railway Projects: Boost to Connectivity and Economy
Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi govt, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development: Kejriwal.
Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project
PM Modi to Boost Connectivity with New Railway Projects