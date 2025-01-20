TVK chief Vijay asks, while in opposition DMK supports farmers, will it oppose them when in power?
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay asks, while in opposition DMK supports farmers, will it oppose them when in power?
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- DMK
- farmers
- political stance
- support
- opposition
- accountability
- consistency
- debate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Counts on U.S. Support for Peace in Ukraine
Musk Withdraws Support for Farage Amid Controversy
Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Government's Bold Move Against Opposition Leader
Elon Musk Withdraws Support for Nigel Farage Amid Political Turbulence
Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Faces Arrest