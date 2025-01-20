India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named captain of Lucknow Super Giants for upcoming IPL.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:52 IST
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named captain of Lucknow Super Giants for upcoming IPL.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishabh Pant
- IPL
- Lucknow Super Giants
- cricket
- India
- captain
- wicketkeeper
- leadership
- sports
- tournament
Advertisement