Only job of AAP leaders is to lie, mislead through social media and press conferences: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Only job of AAP leaders is to lie, mislead through social media and press conferences: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Wife's Murder Case, Arrest Husband
Delhi's Star-Studded Business Schedule: AI Innovations and Food Processing Highlights
High Stakes Showdown: BJP and AAP Gear Up for Delhi Polls
High-Profile Cases Set to Unfold in Delhi High Court
Delhi Court Gears Up for Verdict on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case