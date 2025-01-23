Entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this: Trump on start of his second term.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:49 IST
Entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this: Trump on start of his second term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Standoff Escalates: South Korea's Leadership Crisis Deepens
Tamil Scientist V Narayanan Ascends to ISRO Leadership: A Journey from Humble Beginnings
Patrick Kluivert Takes Charge: Indonesia's 2026 World Cup Hopes Under New Leadership
Finance Ministry Reshuffle: New Leadership Ahead of Union Budget
Shiromani Akali Dal Faces Leadership Restructuring Amidst Internal Challenges