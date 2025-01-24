We have resolved many issues of urban cooperative banks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Union minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
