We agreed to work jointly on defence manufacturing and supply chain: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Indonesian President Subianto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
