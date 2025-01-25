4 female soldiers freed from Gaza are with Israeli forces, the second such release as part of a ceasefire with Hamas, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
