Amit Shah says level of corruption was never so high as it is under Kejriwal-led AAP, cites alleged scams.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah says level of corruption was never so high as it is under Kejriwal-led AAP, cites alleged scams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- corruption
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- scams
- integrity
- transparency
- government
- politics
- accountability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Christopher Wray's Farewell: Upholding Integrity in an Era of Division
Jammu and Kashmir Embraces Digital Transparency with RTI Online Portal
Regional Political Parties Report Surges In Donations Amid Transparency Concerns
EU Transparency under Scrutiny after Von der Leyen's Health Scare
Building inclusive AI for healthcare: Transparency and trust at the core