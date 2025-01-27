In 2014, number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh. More than eight lakh are girl cadets: PM Narendra Modi.
In 2014, number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh. More than eight lakh are girl cadets PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In 2014, number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh. More than eight lakh are girl cadets: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Austin Advocates for Historic Defense Budget Increase
Rabi Crop Sowing Surpasses 632 Lakh Hectares, MSP Increased for 2025-26
MeitY Launches Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 with Increased Prize Pool of INR 6.85 Crore to Foster Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.