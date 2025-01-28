Trump directs Pentagon to come up with transgender troop policy that likely sets in motion a future ban on their service, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:36 IST
Trump directs Pentagon to come up with transgender troop policy that likely sets in motion a future ban on their service, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Pentagon
- transgender
- troops
- ban
- military
- policy
- inclusivity
- equality
- AP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden's Dilemma: Hostage Negotiations with the Taliban
State Ownership vs. Market Efficiency: The Banking Dilemma in China’s Economy
Europe's Productivity Crisis: A Call for Innovation, Investment, and Policy Action
Cultural Fusion: Urban Revivo and Mercedes Bellido's Artistic Year of the Snake
Inox Wind Soars with Highest Banking Facility Ratings