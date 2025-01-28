Two Indian fishermen, who sustained serious injuries, receiving treatment at Jaffna hospital: MEA on incident of firing by Sri Lankan Navy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Indian fishermen, who sustained serious injuries, receiving treatment at Jaffna hospital: MEA on incident of firing by Sri Lankan Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclic incidents of violence continue and we are trying to bring peace to region: Army chief on Manipur situation.
Tragic Incident at Peechi Reservoir: Two Lives Lost
Tragic Escalator Incident: A Child's Fatal Fall
IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident
Tragic Incident Spurs HRTC Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct