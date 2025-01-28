Delhi court quashes summons to CM Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court quashes summons to CM Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Condemns INDIA Alliance as Fragmented Coalition Lacking Leadership
Supreme Court Dismissal: Binance Faces U.S. Securities Lawsuit
NIA Arrest in BJP Leader Attack Case
NIA Arrests Accused in BJP Leader Attack Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal
BJP Leader Expelled After Serious Allegations Emerge