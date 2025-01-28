Arvind Kejriwal promised to do politics differently but gave Delhi biggest liquor scam: Rahul Gandhi at Patparganj rally. PT ASK/SKC SKC TIR TIR
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal promised to do politics differently but gave Delhi biggest liquor scam: Rahul Gandhi at Patparganj rally. PT ASK/SKC SKC TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement