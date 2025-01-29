Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb 4, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:01 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb 4, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- White House
- visit
- invitation
- diplomacy
- AP
- relations
- political leaders
- Feb 4
Advertisement