UPDATE 2-Soccer-Four matches postponed after Mexican cartel leader's death sparks violence

Four soccer games in Mexico ​were postponed after violence flared near Guadalajara, one of ​the country's host cities for the 2026 World ‌Cup, ​in the wake of a military operation on Sunday that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho", dead.

Oseguera, 59, mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody ‌after being injured in a special forces operation on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry. The Mexican league said on its social media pages that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday - Queretaro v FC Juarez in the men's league and ‌Chivas v America in the women's league - had been postponed indefinitely. Two second division matches scheduled for Sunday were also called ‌off, local media reported.

Sunday's women's match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was suspended when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria, which media reports described as gunshots. The match later resumed, with Necaxa winning 2-1.

The Mexico national team is due to face Iceland on Wednesday in a ⁠friendly fixture ​at the Corregidora Stadium in ⁠Queretaro. Meanwhile, organisers of the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco said the event would begin on Monday as scheduled under established security protocols.

The Merida Open ⁠women's tournament in the eastern part of the country also proceeded as planned. "The WTA is aware of security incidents reported in parts of western ​Mexico. The safety of players, staff, and spectators remains our top priority," the WTA said in a statement, adding ⁠that authorities had increased police presence around the tournament venue.

After reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members blockaded highways with burning cars and torched businesses ⁠in ​more than half a dozen states. No civilian deaths were reported. Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, is one of three Mexican venues set to host World Cup matches this summer. The stadium will also host playoff matches between Congo, Jamaica and New ⁠Caledonia from March 26-31.

FIFA, football's global governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on security measures. In Jalisco's ⁠popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, ⁠frightened tourists on social media described plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky from around the bay. Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines suspended flights in the area.

