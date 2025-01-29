Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of sexual exploitation of woman.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
