Congress is party with ideology, does not make false promises: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi poll rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress is party with ideology, does not make false promises: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress workers facing systematic attack for standing by their ideology: Rahul Gandhi.
NIA Charges Senior Naxal Leader in Maoist Ideology Case
Learning from Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Ideology
Brothers of Ideology: Owaisi's Critique of Kejriwal and Modi
Capital Contest: Ideology Clash in Delhi Assembly Polls