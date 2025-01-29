Left Menu

25 of the 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede identified; 36 undergoing treatment, some sent with family: DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:59 IST
25 of the 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede identified; 36 undergoing treatment, some sent with family: DIG Vaibhav Krishna.
25 of the 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede identified; 36 undergoing treatment, some sent with family: DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

