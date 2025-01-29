25 of the 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede identified; 36 undergoing treatment, some sent with family: DIG Vaibhav Krishna.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:59 IST
25 of the 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede identified; 36 undergoing treatment, some sent with family: DIG Vaibhav Krishna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
