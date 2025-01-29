Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two other wanted accused in Baba Siddique murder case.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two other wanted accused in Baba Siddique murder case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- court
- non-bailable
- warrant
- Anmol Bishnoi
- Baba Siddique
- murder case
- law
- accused
- suspects
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Anu Shanthi in Attingal Double Murder Case
Mystery at Mahim Creek: Tattoo Clue in Murder Case
Kerala Court Imposes Life Sentences in CPI(M) Activist Murder Case
Protests Erupt as Karad Faces Court in Extortion-Murder Case
Orissa High Court Commutes Death Penalty to Life in Triple Murder Case